Cuba reports first case of Zika, imported via Venezuelan woman

HAVANA, March 2 Cuba reported its first case of Zika on Wednesday, with official media saying it was diagnosed in a 28-year-old Venezuelan woman whose husband and brother-in-law previously contracted the virus in Venezuela.

Zika, which is suspected of causing birth defects after infecting pregnant women, is carried by mosquitoes, which transmit the virus to humans. (Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Daniel Trotta)