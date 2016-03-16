版本:
Cuba reports first case of Zika contracted in the country

HAVANA, March 15 Cuba's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported the first case of Zika contracted in the country, after four previous cases all involved people who had contracted the virus while abroad.

Zika, which is carried by mosquitoes that transmit the virus to humans, is suspected of causing birth defects when it infects pregnant women. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)

