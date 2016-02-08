EU drugs agency sets up Zika task force to speed vaccine work

LONDON Feb 8 Europe's drugs regulator said on
Monday it had established an expert task force on Zika to advise
companies working on vaccines and medicines against the virus,
which is suspected of causing a spike in birth defects in
Brazil.
With no currently approved vaccines or medicines and none
even undergoing clinical studies, the move by the London-based
European Medicines Agency (EMA) is designed to ensure Zika
development work proceeds as rapidly as possible.
"The agency is encouraging medicines developers to contact
EMA if they have any promising projects in this area. EMA will
also proactively reach out to companies already planning to work
on investigational vaccines and offer scientific and regulatory
advice," it said in a statement.
"Early and regular interaction with the agency can
significantly speed up the development of medicines."
Several biotech and pharmaceutical companies are racing to
develop a Zika vaccine, including France's Sanofi,
which already has vaccine for the similar condition of dengue.
But scientists know relatively little about Zika and the
road to developing a preventative shot against the
mosquito-borne disease is strewn with hurdles.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Adrian Croft)