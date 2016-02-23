Bill Gates says Zika response better than for Ebola

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 22 The Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation has turned its attention to the Zika virus outbreak,
and its founders said the response to the crisis, which may be
linked to devastating birth defects in South America, has been
better than for the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa.
"We got deeply involved in Ebola, and we're already getting
deeply involved in Zika," said Melinda Gates in an interview
ahead of release of the foundation's annual letter on Monday.
"We try to bring the best scientists together, and all the
best thinking together, with CDC, with WHO," to look at disease
populations, mosquito control, diagnostics and vaccines, she
said.
The world's wealthiest foundation, chaired by the Microsoft
Corp co-founder and his wife, has helped make great
strides against diseases among the world's poorest nations. It
distributed grants of nearly $4 billion in 2014 and had $43.5
billion at the end of 2014, according to latest available
figures.
The Zika crisis "definitely caught us by surprise," Bill
Gates said, as the virus until recently did not appear to be a
substantial problem.
"It's another tragedy, and new medical technology can help,
but it never comes overnight the way that we would like it to,"
he said. "Ebola, as tragic as it was, the world, including all
these scientists, are coming together a lot faster this time
around."
The World Health Organization and governments were severely
criticized for a slow response to the deadly Ebola outbreak that
killed thousands of people in West Africa.
WHO on Feb 1 declared the Zika outbreak an international
health emergency. Since it appeared in Brazil last year, the
virus has spread to at least 32 countries and territories,
mostly in the Americas, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with fears it will hit the
United States and elsewhere.
Studies under way are attempting to prove whether it is
responsible for a surge in a birth defect called microcephaly
that can cause serious brain damage and developmental problems.
The best way to tackle the crisis is by getting rid of
mosquitoes that carry and spread the disease, Bill Gates said.
"There's a couple of things the foundation has invested in
for a long time, one is how you either change mosquitoes not to
carry viruses or how you change mosquitoes so their populations
go down dramatically. Those are technologies that we were
working on to get rid of dengue and malaria," he said, noting
that the same breed of mosquito carries dengue and Zika.
CALL TO YOUTH
This year's letter, a call to action for young people to get
involved in taking on the world's inequity problems, focused on
energy and time.
It highlighted the need for new sources of cheap carbon
emission-free energy that would enable more than a billion
people in poor nations living without electricity to enjoy
conveniences long taken for granted in the developed world.
"Within the next 15 years, and especially if young people
get involved, I expect the world will discover a clean energy
breakthrough that will save our planet and power our world,"
Bill predicted in the letter.
Melinda focused on the disparity of time women spend on
unpaid work compared with men and how that prevents families
from rising above poverty.
Bringing modern conveniences to the poorest nations will
help free women to earn money for their families and pay better
attention to healthcare and nutrition, she said.
"If you want to transform society and lift people out of
poverty, you also have to look at this from a women's
perspective," Melinda Gates said. "Poverty is sexist."
