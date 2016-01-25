UPDATE 2-Glaxo evaluating possibility of using vaccine technology for Zika

(Adds Merck statement)
By Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover
Jan 25 GlaxoSmithKline Plc is
concluding feasibility studies evaluating whether its vaccine
technology is suitable for the Zika virus, which has been linked
to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, a spokeswoman
told Reuters.
Zika will likely spread to all countries in the Americas
except for Canada and Chile, the World Health Organization said
on Monday.
The virus has not yet been reported in the continental
United States, although a woman who fell ill with the virus in
Brazil later gave birth to a brain-damaged baby in Hawaii.
Zika is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is
also known to carry the dengue, yellow fever and Chikungunya
viruses.
There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika, which typically
causes mild fevers and rashes, although about 80 percent of
those infected show no symptoms.
"We're concluding our feasibility studies as quickly as we
can to see if our vaccine technology platforms might be suitable
for working on Zika," Glaxo spokeswoman Anna Padula said in an
email. She declined to provide details but added that vaccine
development typically takes 10 to 15 years.
France's Sanofi SA, which won approval late last
year for the first dengue vaccine, has said it is reviewing the
possibility of applying its technology for Zika.
"However, there are too many unknowns about Zika to reliably
judge the ability to research and develop a vaccine
effectively," a spokesman said in an email in early January.
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said last week
it was entirely focused on addressing dengue, and that its
experimental vaccine was not designed to cover Zika.
A spokeswoman for Merck & Co Inc, which will likely
be one of the first makers of an Ebola vaccine, said the company
was not currently engaged in research to prevent or treat the
Zika virus.
"But we are watching closely and connecting with partners to
see how our knowledge and capabilities might be useful in
helping to accelerate progress on this front," she said.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)