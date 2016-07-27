IBM steps up efforts in fight against Zika

July 27 International Business Machines Corp
said on Wednesday it would provide its technology and
resources to help track the spread of the Zika virus.
Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a leading research
institution affiliated with the Brazilian Ministry of Health,
plans to use IBM's technology to analyze information from
official data about human travel patterns to anecdotal
observations recorded on social media.
Global health officials are racing to better understand the
Zika virus, which has caused a major outbreak that began in
Brazil last year and has spread to many countries in the
Americas.
IBM also said it plans to donate a one-year subscription
feed of highly local, daily rainfall, average temperature and
relative humidity data to the U.S. Fund for United Nations
Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).
Rainfall, temperature and humidity play key roles in the
development of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries Zika as
well as dengue, chikungunya and Yellow Fever.
IBM is also collaborating with the New York-based Cary
Institute of Ecosystem Studies to collect and mine biological
and ecological data to help devise algorithms that can determine
which primates are carriers for the virus.
IBM also runs the 'OpenZika project' on the company's World
Community Grid, a crowd-sourced supercomputer.
The initiative allows scientists in the United States and
Brazil to screen millions of chemical compounds to identify
candidates to combat the virus.
More than a dozen small biotech firms and other
organizations are developing vaccines against Zika, which is
linked to birth defects and neurological disorders, although
most work is at a nascent stage.
Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said in March it
was working with UNICEF to analyze data in an effort to map and
anticipate the spread of the virus.
