FACTBOX-Impact of Zika virus on Olympic preparations

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Feb 9 Sports authorities across the world are scrambling to find out more about the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Brazil as they make plans for August's Rio Olympics.
Below are the latest announcements:
AUSTRALIA
Australia's Olympic Committee said no athletes have indicated they intended to withdraw, but it would "totally understand" if they did.
BRITAIN
British Olympic Association Chairman Lord Sebastian Coe said none of the country's athletes were reluctant to go.
But British rower Andrew Triggs Hodge said his wife Eeke would not accompany him because of the "very real and frightening threat" posed by Zika.
JAPAN
Japan's Olympics Committee Chairman Tsunekazu Takeda said no athletes were thinking of "boycotting the Olympics".
KENYA
Kenya threatened to pull its elite runners and other athletes out of the Rio Olympics unless it got assurances they would not be exposed.
"Obviously, we are not going to risk taking Kenyans there if this Zika virus reaches epidemic levels," said the head of Kenya's Olympics committee, Kipchoge Keino, himself a Kenyan running great.
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand's Olympics Committee issued a warning to its athletes and officials of the risks.
Any competitors who decide to opt out would receive the committee's "absolute support", a committee spokeswoman said.
UNITED STATES
The United States Olympic Committee told sports federations that athletes and staff concerned for their health should consider not going to the Games. (Compiled by Simon Jennings and Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Edited by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday