UPDATE 2-Genes, bugs and radiation: WHO backs new weapons in Zika fight

* Zika-affected countries urged to step up insect control
* GM, irradiation, bacteria among anti-mosquito options
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 16 Countries battling the Zika virus
should consider new ways to curb disease-carrying mosquitoes,
including testing the release of genetically modified insects
and bacteria that stop their eggs hatching, the World Health
Organization said on Tuesday.
"Given the magnitude of the Zika crisis, WHO encourages
affected countries and their partners to boost the use of both
old and new approaches to mosquito control as the most immediate
line of defence," it said.
The WHO also highlighted the potential of releasing sterile
irradiated male mosquitoes, a technique that has been developed
at the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA).
Zika, which is now sweeping the Americas, is transmitted
primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which the U.N. health
body described as an "opportunistic and tenacious menace".
Many scientists believe Zika could be linked to
microcephaly, or abnormally small heads, in newborns and a
serious neurological disorder in adults called Guillain-Barre
syndrome.
"If these presumed associations are confirmed, the human and
social consequences for the over 30 countries with recently
detected Zika outbreaks will be staggering," the WHO said.
Fighting the infection at source by eliminating the Aedes
aegypti mosquitoes responsible for transmission is moving up the
public health agenda, especially as the same insects also spread
dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.
However, the concept of wiping out an entire mosquito
species also raises serious ecological questions, since it runs
counter to preserving biodiversity.
Still, insect control expert Jo Lines at the London School
of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has few qualms. "This is an
invasive species, so getting rid of these mosquitoes would, if
anything, restore the natural ecology, not destroy it," he told
Reuters.
Like rats and pigeons, Lines argues, Aedes aegypti has
adapted perfectly to modern urban living by breeding in
everything from discarded bottle tops and used car tyres to pet
water bowls and vases in cemeteries.
As a result, the diseases it carries are likely to be a
growing threat to humankind in the years ahead.
BEYOND SPRAYING
While spraying or "fogging" with insecticide can provide
part of the solution, WHO experts said they recommended
evaluating newer tools, including a genetically modified
prototype mosquito developed by Oxitec, the British subsidiary
of Intrexon.
The male mosquitoes are modified so their offspring will die
before reaching adulthood and being able to reproduce.
The WHO said its Vector Control Advisory Group recommended
further field trials of the technique, following promising
previous tests in the Cayman Islands.
Another option involves the mass release of male insects
that have been sterilised by low doses of radiation, which the
IAEA has already used to control tsetse fly in parts of Africa.
An alternative approach uses Wolbachia bacteria, which do
not infect humans but cause the eggs of females that mate with
infected males to fail to hatch. Mosquitoes carrying Wolbachia
have been shown to reduce mosquitoes' ability to transmit
dengue.
The WHO said large-scale field trials of Wolbachia bacteria
would be started soon.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly. The WHO believes the suspected
link could be confirmed within weeks.
Brazil is investigating more than 4,300 suspected cases of
microcephaly. Researchers have confirmed more than 460 of these
cases as microcephaly and identified evidence of Zika infection
in 41 of them.
There is no specific treatment for a Zika and it will be at
least 18 months before any vaccines are tested in large-scale
clinical trials, the WHO estimates.
