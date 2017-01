Feb 17 Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said preclinical testing of its vaccine for Zika virus induced robust and durable response in mice and that it expected to test the vaccine in humans before the end of 2016.

Inovio said on Wednesday it was developing the vaccine with GeneOne Life Sciences Inc and academic collaborators.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)