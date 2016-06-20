Inovio Pharma gets green signal to test Zika vaccine in human trial

June 20 Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and its partner GeneOne Life Sciences Inc said they had received approval to start an early stage human trial testing their Zika vaccine.

The early-stage study will enroll 40 healthy subjects and evaluate safety, tolerability and immune response generated by the vaccine GLS-5700.

"We plan to dose our first subjects in the next weeks and expect to report phase I interim results later this year," Inovio CEO J Joseph Kim said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)