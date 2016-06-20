UPDATE 1-Inovio Pharma gets green signal to test Zika vaccine in human trial

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details, background)
June 20 Drug developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and its partner GeneOne Life Sciences Inc said they had received approval from U.S. regulators to start an early stage human trial testing their Zika vaccine.
The early-stage study will enroll 40 healthy subjects and evaluate safety, tolerability and immune response generated by the vaccine GLS-5700.
"We plan to dose our first subjects in the next weeks and expect to report phase I interim results later this year," Inovio CEO J Joseph Kim said.
In February, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Zika a global public health emergency. The virus has been associated with microcephaly, a birth defect characterized by an unusually small head and potential developmental problems.
Last week, U.S. health officials reported three babies born with birth defects likely linked to Zika infection in the mother during pregnancy.
French drugmaker Sanofi SA is likely to begin testing its own vaccine in humans next year.
India's Bharat Biotech is another company that is in the race to develop a vaccine for the mosquito-borne disease. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group