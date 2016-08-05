GM mosquito trial will not significantly impact environment-FDA

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio says listing in both Italy and France still an option - report
Jan 17 Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio says in an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera:
Aug 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that a field trial testing Intrexon Corp's genetically engineered mosquitoes, meant to be used in the battle against Zika, would not have a significant impact on the environment.
The company wants to conduct a trial in the Florida Keys to evaluate the genetically modified mosquitoes' effectiveness in reducing populations of Aedes mosquitoes, which can spread diseases including Zika, dengue, yellow fever and chikungunya.
The mosquitoes are genetically altered so their offspring die before they can reproduce. (bit.ly/1McvLMg)
Trials in Brazil, Panama and the Cayman Islands showed that Intrexon's mosquitoes can reduce localised Aedes aegypti populations by more than 90 percent. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
PARIS, Jan 17 French retailer Casino said on Tuesday it would deliver on its French profit forecast for 2016 after fourth-quarter sales reflected an improvement in its home market on a same-store basis, notably at the Geant hypermarkets.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars in Japan.