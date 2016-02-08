UPDATE 1-LATAM Airlines says no Brazil sales impact yet from Zika worries

(Adds Moody's warning, background)
By Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO Feb 8 Concerns over the Zika virus
have not affected ticket sales at LATAM Airlines'
TAM Brazilian unit, the regional carrier said on Monday.
"So far, there has been no impact on reservations at TAM ...
due to the cases of Zika virus in Brazil and in other locations
where the airline operates," Chile-headquartered LATAM said.
The rapidly spreading Zika virus, suspected to be linked to
thousands of birth defects in Brazil, appears to be discouraging
some tourists from traveling to Latin America and the Caribbean.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Sunday that about 41 percent
of U.S. respondents who were aware of the disease said they were
less likely to take such a trip.
Ratings firm Moody's warned on Thursday that TAM and smaller
Brazilian carrier Gol Linhas Aereas SA were the most
exposed to an expected reduction in air travel to Latin America
due to Zika.
LATAM Airlines is offering refunds or the option of
itinerary changes to pregnant women planning to travel to Latin
American and Caribbean countries affected by Zika.
Much remains unknown about Zika. Brazil is investigating the
potential link between those infections and more than 4,000
suspected cases of the microcephaly birth defect, which is
marked by an abnormally small head size that can result in
developmental problems.
Researchers have identified evidence of Zika in 17 of these
cases, either in the baby or in the mother, but have not
confirmed that the infection can cause microcephaly.
The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an
international health emergency on Feb. 1, citing a "strongly
suspected" relationship of Zika infection in pregnancy to
microcephaly.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)