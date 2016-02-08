Lawyers see limited legal options for workers sent in Zika's way

Feb 8 Employees of U.S. companies seeking to
avoid exposure to the Zika virus likely have few legal avenues
to either refuse travel to affected areas or sue if they
actually become sick from the virus. But it may be a different
story if such workers subsequently give birth to Zika-infected
babies.
Since Zika was detected in Brazil last year, the
mosquito-borne virus has spread to 33 countries, most of them in
the Americas. The World Health Organization declared an
international health emergency because of strong suspicions that
infections in pregnant women may cause microcephaly, a condition
in which infants are born with abnormally small heads and can
suffer developmental problems.
While the virus had typically caused mild symptoms in
adults, it also has been linked to an autoimmune disorder called
Guillain-Barre syndrome that can cause paralysis.
U.S. and world health authorities are not currently warning
against all travel to affected areas, as they did with the 2014
Ebola outbreak in West Africa. They are, however, advising
pregnant women to consider postponing travel, and all travelers
to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
Adherence to the recommendations of the U.S. Department of
State or the World Health Organization would shield companies to
a large degree from claims they acted recklessly in sending
employees into Zika-affected areas, lawyers who typically
represent employers say. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) further recommends that travelers wear
insect repellent and sleep with mosquito nets in places where
they might be bitten, among other measures.
"Your defense to any sort of claim is that you follow the
public health guidance," said Mark Lies, a lawyer with the firm
Seyfarth Shaw, which specializes in advising companies on
employment issues.
Such advisories also mean workers probably would not be
protected from termination if they refuse to go to an affected
area, lawyers said. While the federal Occupational Safety and
Health Act gives workers the right to refuse dangerous tasks,
those tasks must pose an immediate risk of death or serious
injury.
Something like working with a "defective tool that has
electrical sparks coming out of it" would meet that standard,
said Ben Huggett of Littler, another employment law firm.
Traveling to a Zika-affected area, on the other hand, would
probably not, he said.
Lies said upgraded warnings in the event Zika proves more
lethal or virulent could give workers more of a right to refuse
travel. But he said OSHA affords no special protection for
pregnant women under current threat levels. The law governs only
the safety of employees, not any unborn children they may be
carrying.
If employees contract Zika while traveling on the job, any
immediate harm they suffer would be covered by worker's
compensation insurance, a form of no-fault insurance that
applies to injuries suffered on the job. Virtually all states
require employers to obtain worker's compensation insurance and
mandate that it be the sole remedy for workplace injuries.
Worker's compensation covers lost wages and medical care but
awards are typically smaller than private lawsuits, which can
seek to recover damages for pain and suffering, as well as
punitive damages for negligence.
Whether worker's compensation would cover any purported
Zika-related injuries in an employee's baby is less clear.
Huggett said that a fetal injury might be covered as being
derivative of the mother's injury.
Huggett said he was unaware of any case that directly
addressed worker's compensation for a fetus harmed by an
infectious disease.
"It's really an open question," he said.
Lies said he did not believe worker's compensation would
generally cover injury to a fetus but thought it could open the
door for an employee to bring a lawsuit against her employer for
negligence.
"If someone is pregnant, or trying to get pregnant, or could
get pregnant, you could have a case," said Katherine Dudley
Helms, a lawyer with employment law firm Ogletree Deakins.
Many states limit worker's compensation to several years'
pay, while a damage award for a severely impaired child could
reach tens of millions of dollars, according to Michael Jones,
an employment lawyer with Reed Smith.
Michael Gerson of California firm Boxer & Gerson, who brings
claims on behalf of employees, said such a case would still be a
challenge if the company followed official warnings. The
evidence would have to show "that the mother was never given
adequate warning to protect herself as she was going into this
type of environment," he said.
But Jones said such cases would be tough for the employer
too. "I would be concerned if I sent an employee to a high risk
region," he said. "If that claim gets in front of a jury, you're
going to be looking at a very sympathetic plaintiff."
Reuters reported last week that several international
airlines are allowing flight crew members who are or may become
pregnant to request reassignment to routes that avoid
Zika-affected areas.
A spokeswoman for one of the airlines, American,
declined to comment on possible legal liability requiring such
travel could have created, saying the company's policy was
motivated by concern for employees' well-being.
United and Delta, which have also offered to
reassign their employees, could not immediately be reached.
(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Anthony
Lin and Lisa Girion)