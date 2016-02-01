Brazil government sees no risk of canceling Olympics due to Zika

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
BRASILIA Feb 1 There is no risk of canceling the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro this year due to an outbreak of the Zika virus in Brazil, which has been linked to birth defects in newborns, President Dilma Rousseff's chief of staff said on Monday.
"We have to explain to those coming to Brazil, the athletes, that there is zero risk if you are not a pregnant women," Rousseff's chief of staff, Jaques Wagner, told reporters. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday