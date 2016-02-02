版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 2月 2日 星期二 22:13 BJT

Rio 2016 worried by Zika, but not seeing drop in Olympics travel

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 2 The Rio 2016 organizing committee is worried about the rapid spread of the Zika virus in Brazil, but has not yet seen evidence of people cancelling travel to the Olympics in August, communications director Mario Andrada said on Tuesday.

The organizing committee will follow travel guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), he added. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

