Four countries most at Zika risk due to Olympics travel-CDC

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
July 13 Four countries are most at risk from a Zika outbreak as a result of travel related to the Rio Olympics and Paralympic Games, a U.S. health agency said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified Chad, Djibouti, Eritrea and Yemen as most susceptible to mosquito-borne transmission of the virus among 19 countries that have conditions that could result in an outbreak.
These four nations are more susceptible as they do not have substantial non-Games travel to any Zika-affected countries, the CDC said on Wednesday.
The 19 countries, identified by the CDC, have not reported an outbreak so far. Excluding these countries, attendance at the games does not pose a 'substantive risk' for mosquito-borne Zika transmission.
However, last month the World Health Organization (WHO) concluded there is a 'very low risk' of further international spread of Zika as a result of the Olympics.
Global health officials are racing to better understand the Zika virus which has spread to many countries in the Americas.
Brazil, which has been hardest hit, will host the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next month. Since the start of the outbreak many competitors, physicians and would-be visitors have expressed concern that the event could be a catalyst to spread the virus internationally.
According to the Brazilian Tourism Board, about 350,000-500,000 international visitors and athletes from 207 countries are expected to travel to Rio de Janeiro for the Games, the CDC said.
The WHO has said there is strong scientific consensus that Zika is a cause of the birth defect microcephaly, or small heads in babies, as well as Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder.
Zika is spread primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito, however, the virus can also be spread through sexual transmission.
There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Zika. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.