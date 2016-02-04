Olympics-New Zealand athletes to discuss Zika risk

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
WELLINGTON Feb 5 New Zealand's Olympic athletes and officials will be briefed on the risk of the Zika virus on Friday as part of their regular discussions ahead of this year's Rio Games, the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) said.
The spread of the virus across Latin America and the Caribbean have put the Rio Olympics in the spotlight with the Games' authorities working to eradicate the mosquito that has been attributed as the principal cause of the outbreak.
An NZOC spokeswoman said the virus would be discussed at its first athletes and officials briefing in Christchurch on Friday.
"We haven't had any direct inquiries from athletes wanting to stay at home but certainly getting information out to people is important so they know what they're dealing with," she said.
The NZOC had been in regular contact with New Zealand's Department of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health regarding the outbreak of the virus, which has been linked to severe birth defects in Brazil.
New Zealand's government has advised expectant mothers and those planning pregnancy not to travel to the affected areas.
The NZOC said last week it would support anyone in the country's Olympic team who wanted to withdraw from the Games if they had concerns over contracting the virus. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday