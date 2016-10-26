Intrexon says Brazil mosquito laboratory could protect millions

PIRACICABA, Brazil Oct 26 Intrexon Corp's
launch on Wednesday of a laboratory in Brazil capable of
producing 60 million genetically-modified mosquitoes a week
could help protect up to 3 million locals from mosquito-borne
diseases like Zika and dengue, the company said.
The 5,000-square metre facility in Sao Paulo state, designed
by Intrexon subsidiary Oxitec, will create Aedes aegypti
mosquitoes that have been genetically altered so their offspring
die before they can reproduce.
Oxitec will utilize a portion of the new facility's
production capacity to support an ongoing program in Piracicaba
to suppress Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that carries the Zika
virus.
Zika, which has no known cure, has been linked to the birth
defect microcephaly, characterised by an abnormally small head.
Since it was detected for the first time in the Americas in
Brazil last year, Zika has swept through South and Central
America, the Caribbean and made its way north to the United
States.
Oxitec said that ongoing trials in Brazil, Panama and the
Cayman Islands have shown that its genetically-modified
mosquitoes - dubbed Friendly Aedes - can reduce localized Aedes
aegypti populations by more than 90 percent.
"We want to make our Friendly Aedes available to the maximum
number of countries possible," Oxitec Chief Executive Officer
Hadyn Parry said at the inauguration of the plant.
Oxitec's director in Brazil, Glen Slade, said the new
facility took only five months to create and could quickly be
reproduced elsewhere. He said the laboratory would increase
Oxitec's production capacity 30-fold in the South American
country.
(Reporting by Paulo Whitaker; Editing by Bernard Orr)