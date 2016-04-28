Quest Diagnostics says its Zika virus test gets U.S. approval

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Medical tests maker Quest Diagnostics Inc said its test for the Zika virus has received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Quest said in a statement on Thursday that it planned to make the test available to physicians for patient testing in the United States, including Puerto Rico, early next week. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing