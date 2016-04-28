版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

Quest Diagnostics says its Zika virus test gets U.S. approval

April 28 Medical tests maker Quest Diagnostics Inc said its test for the Zika virus has received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Quest said in a statement on Thursday that it planned to make the test available to physicians for patient testing in the United States, including Puerto Rico, early next week. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

