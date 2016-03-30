UPDATE 1-FDA permits use of Roche test to screen donated blood for Zika

(Adds details)
March 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it would allow the use of an experimental test to screen
donated blood for the Zika virus.
The test, manufactured by a New Jersey-based unit of Swiss
drugmaker Roche Holding AG, may be used for screening
donated blood in areas with active mosquito-borne transmission
of Zika virus, the FDA said. (1.usa.gov/1RyqW1Z)
The regulator recommended last month that blood should no
longer be collected from regions in the United States where the
Zika virus is circulating.
At the time, the FDA also urged that areas with active Zika
transmission fulfill blood orders from areas where the virus is
not circulating, except when the blood is tested with an
FDA-licensed or investigational screening test.
"In the future, should Zika virus transmission occur in
other areas, blood collection establishments will be able to
continue to collect blood and use the investigational screening
test, minimizing disruption to the blood supply," said Peter
Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and
Research.
In early March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services said it was arranging and funding shipments of blood
products to Puerto Rico to ensure an adequate supply of safe
blood as the U.S. territory struggles with Zika.
On Wednesday, the FDA said that once screening using the
investigational test begins, blood establishments in Puerto Rico
may resume collecting donations.
Mounting evidence supports a link between Zika and
microcephaly, a birth defect that is a sign of incomplete brain
development and possibly other problems, such as miscarriage.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Shounak Dasgupta)