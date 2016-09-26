UPDATE 1-Sanofi gets $43 mln U.S. funding to spur Zika vaccine development

(Adds details)
Sept 26 Sanofi SA said on Monday the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) approved
$43.18 million in funding to accelerate the development of a
Zika vaccine, as efforts to prevent the infection gather
momentum.
The funding from the HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and
Development Authority (BARDA) will be used for mid-stage trials,
expected to begin in the first half of 2018, and for
manufacturing, the French drugmaker said.
The contract runs through June 2022, but if the data is
positive, the contract includes an option for up to additional
$130.45 million for late-stage trials necessary for eventual
approval.
Work on the vaccine began in March as a collaborative effort
between the U.S. Department Of Defense's Walter Reed Army
Institute of Research (WRAIR), BARDA and the National Institutes
of Health. Sanofi in July teamed up with WRAIR to co-develop the
vaccine.
Earlier this month, BARDA gave Japanese drugmaker Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co nearly $20 million in initial funding
to develop a Zika vaccine.
Sanofi is one of the many companies around the world looking
to develop a vaccine against the virus that has spread rapidly
since the current outbreak was first detected last year in
Brazil.
Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have been
infected with Zika in the Americas and parts of Asia. Most have
no symptoms or experience only a mild illness.
The virus can penetrate the womb in pregnant women, causing
a rare but crippling birth defect known as microcephaly. In
adults, it has been linked to Guillain-Barre syndrome, a form of
temporary paralysis.
Zika, a member of the flavivirus species that includes
dengue, yellow fever and West Nile virus, is typically spread by
the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.
It can be also passed on through sex, a unique
characteristic among mosquito-borne viruses.
Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine unit of Sanofi, already has
several vaccines approved for others flaviviruses, such as
yellow fever, dengue, and Japanese encephalitis.
As of September, the HHS has awarded at least $433 million
in repurposed funds to support Zika response and preparedness
activities.
