UPDATE 2-Singapore confirms Zika spread; U.S. and other countries issue travel warnings

* 26 more Zika cases confirmed in past 24 hours
* Pregnant women advised to avoid travel to Singapore
* Malaysia, Indonesia step up Singapore arrivals checks
* Singapore says premature to determine impact on tourism
* Nationalities of infected foreign workers undisclosed
By Marius Zaharia
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Confirmed cases of Zika virus
in Singapore rose to 82 on Tuesday, as the United States joined
a growing list of countries warning pregnant women or those
trying to get pregnant to avoid travel to the city-state.
The mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has caused explosive
outbreaks in the Americas and the Caribbean since late last
year, poses a particular risk to pregnant women because it can
cause microcephaly, a severe birth defect in which babies are
born with abnormally small heads and underdeveloped brains.
On Tuesday, the United States warned pregnant women not to
travel to Singapore, joining Australia, Taiwan and South Korea.
The warnings followed news that Zika transmission appears to
be occurring outside of the original cluster, with at least five
of 26 new cases confirmed late on Tuesday detected in the
Aljunied area in the southeast of Singapore, the health ministry
and National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a joint statement.
Singapore has advised pregnant women to take a free Zika
test if they showed any symptoms or if their partners tested
positive. "This is regardless of whether they have been to
Zika-affected areas," health officials said in a statement.
The outbreak and advisories come as the tourism industry in
one of the world's busiest travel hubs already faces weak global
economic growth. Singapore's Tourism Board said it was premature
to consider any impact on the sector, adding it remained a "safe
travel destination".
More than 55 million people pass through Singapore's Changi
airport every year. In the first half of this year, tourism
arrivals topped 8 million, around 1 million more than a year
earlier.
MOZZIE SPRAY SALES
Singapore reported its first case of locally-transmitted
Zika at the weekend, and the number of confirmed infections has
risen steadily since then. At least three dozen patients have
made a full recovery.
Neighbouring Malaysia and Indonesia have stepped up
protective measures, introducing thermal scanners at airports
and border checkpoints with the island state. Such measures,
however, will only identify symptomatic cases of Zika, but only
one in five people have symptoms of the virus, which include
fever, rash, joint pain and pink eye.
Singapore residents responded to government calls to be
vigilant and to take precautions against mosquito bites.
Online retailer Lazada Singapore said sales of insect
repellents jumped five-fold in the past three days. FairPrice
supermarkets and Watsons pharmacies said their sales of such
products had doubled.
Most of the early infections were among foreign workers,
hundreds of thousands of whom, mainly from the Asian
sub-continent, work on Singapore's construction sites and in the
marine sector.
The Singapore government has not said where the infected
foreign workers are from. The foreign ministry directed queries
to the health ministry, which did not respond to Reuters
questions on the issue. The Ministry of Manpower also did not
respond to a request for comment made outside working hours.
The High Commission of Bangladesh, which represents the
largest community of foreign workers, said none of those
infected were Bangladeshis, and the Thai foreign ministry said
none were from Thailand. The embassies of China, India, Sri
Lanka and Myanmar said they had not been notified by Singapore
whether their citizens were among those infected.
Authorities inspected thousands of homes in seven parts of
Singapore, including five foreign worker dormitories, spraying
insecticide and removing potential mosquito breeding habitats.
The NEA has inspected about 5,000 premises in and around the
initial outbreak area, issuing 400 notices to owners of
buildings they could not access. The NEA can force entry into
those premises if needed.
Zika was first discovered in Uganda in 1947. It caused
clusters of human infections from the 1960s to 1980s across
Africa and Asia, according to the World Health Organization.
The outbreak in the Americas was caused by a Zika strain
from Asia, possibly carried to Brazil through travel to a
sporting event. Many experts believe once infected, Zika
produces lifelong immunity.
"Unfortunately, it is not clear the level of immunity that
is currently in Asia," said Alessandro Vespignani of
Northeastern University in Boston.
WHO declared Zika a global health emergency because of its
link with microcephaly. In Brazil, Zika has been linked to more
than 1,800 cases of microcephaly.
