Takeda joins effort to develop Zika vaccine with U.S. funding

| Sept 1
Sept 1 Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co on Thursday said it is developing a vaccine to
prevent the Zika virus, which has been linked to severe birth
defects, and has secured funding for the effort from a U.S.
government agency.
Takeda, which is also working on vaccines for other
mosquito-borne viruses such as dengue, said it would initially
receive nearly $20 million to fund pre-clinical research and
manufacturing in preparation for early human trials.
The contract with BARDA, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority, a unit within the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services, calls for funding of up
to $312 million if the agency deems the vaccine worthy of moving
through late stage testing and filing for approval, the company
said.
Takeda has been conducting preclinical testing for several
months and hopes to begin Phase I trials in healthy volunteers
in the second half of 2017, Rajeev Venkayya, head of global
vaccines for Takeda, said in a telephone interview.
The company said it was also in discussions with the
Japanese government on its possible participation in the Zika
collaboration.
The Takeda vaccine will utilize inactivated, or killed,
whole Zika virus to promote an immune response, Venkayya said.
The vaccines now in early human testing are DNA-based and
contain no actual virus.
Takeda joins several companies and government agencies in
efforts to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the
virus that has spread across the Americas since the current
outbreak was first detected last year in Brazil.
In recent weeks, U.S. authorities determined that local
mosquitoes are transmitting the Zika virus in an area of south
Florida, while the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has experienced
a widespread outbreak. More recently, Singapore identified a
local outbreak.
The virus in pregnant women can cause the rare birth defect
microcephaly, which can lead to serious developmental problems,
and has also been linked to severe fetal brain abnormalities,
creating an urgency to develop a preventive vaccine.
While mosquitoes are the primary mode of transmission, Zika
can also be transmitted through unprotected sex with an infected
person.
At least one company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and
the U.S. National Institutes of Health have already begun human
trials of vaccine candidates.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)