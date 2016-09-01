UPDATE 2-Takeda joins effort to develop Zika vaccine with U.S. funding

(Adds Florida traps first mosquitoes to test positive for Zika
in U.S.)
By Bill Berkrot
Sept 1 Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical
Co on Thursday said it is developing a vaccine to
prevent the Zika virus, which has been linked to severe birth
defects, and has secured funding from a U.S. government agency.
Takeda, which is also working on vaccines for other
mosquito-borne viruses such as dengue, said it would initially
receive nearly $20 million over the next 18 months to fund
pre-clinical research and manufacturing in preparation for early
human trials.
The contract is with BARDA, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced
Research and Development Authority, a unit within the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services. It calls for funding of
up to $312 million if the agency deems the vaccine worthy of
moving through late stage testing and filing for approval, the
company said.
Takeda has been conducting preclinical testing for several
months and hopes to begin Phase I trials in healthy volunteers
in the second half of 2017, Rajeev Venkayya, head of global
vaccines for Takeda, said in a telephone interview.
The company said it was also in discussions with the
Japanese government on its possible participation in the Zika
collaboration.
The Takeda vaccine will utilize inactivated, or killed,
whole Zika virus to promote an immune response, Venkayya said.
The vaccines now in early human testing are DNA-based and
contain no actual virus.
"To help protect people from Zika in the U.S. and abroad, we
are aggressively pursuing the development of promising vaccine
candidates around the world," Richard Hatchett, acting director
of BARDA said in a statement.
BARDA said that including the Takeda funding, it has so far
committed $76 million to help develop Zika vaccines,
diagnostics, blood screening tests and other technologies to
fight the virus.
Takeda joins several companies and government agencies in
efforts to develop a vaccine against the virus that has spread
across the Americas since the current outbreak was first
detected last year in Brazil.
In recent weeks, U.S. authorities determined that local
mosquitoes were transmitting Zika in an area of south Florida,
while the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico has experienced a
widespread outbreak.
More recently, Singapore identified a local outbreak.
On Thursday, officials in Florida said they had trapped in
the Miami area the first mosquitoes that tested positive for
Zika in the continental United States.
There is an urgent need to develop a vaccine for the virus,
which in pregnant women can cause the rare birth defect
microcephaly. This can lead to serious developmental problems,
and has been linked to severe fetal brain abnormalities.
While the virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes, Zika
can also be transmitted through unprotected sex with an infected
person.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals and the U.S. National
Institutes of Health have already begun human trials of vaccine
candidates.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by G Crosse and David
Gregorio)