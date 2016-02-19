版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 20日 星期六 06:44 BJT

Airline bookings to Latin America fall after U.S. warning on Zika -study

Feb 19 Airline bookings to parts of Latin America and the Caribbean have slipped globally since a U.S. public health agency warned pregnant women against travel to areas where the Zika virus is spreading, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on Friday.

Bookings to regions hit by the mosquito-borne virus fell some 3.4 percent from a year ago between Jan. 15, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory, and Feb. 10, the report found. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐