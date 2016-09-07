Thanksgiving flight bookings to Miami fall on Zika risk - study

Sept 7 Flight bookings to Miami for the
Thanksgiving holiday in November dropped after the Zika virus
was detected in the Wynwood area in the popular tourist
destination, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said.
Flight bookings were down 10 percent as of Aug. 27, after
being up 11 percent as of Aug. 19, the day Florida confirmed
that the mosquito-borne Zika virus was active in Miami,
according to the report. (bit.ly/2bXVlfk)
Bookings for the Thanksgiving period from solo travelers and
small family-like groups of two-four members fell the most, the
study found.
According to the ForwardKeys study, trips with Miami as the
sole destination were strongly affected, whereas there was no
impact on bookings for trips that included the city and other
destinations.
There was little impact on flight bookings for September,
October and Christmas, the report found.
American Airlines Group Inc, the largest carrier in
Miami, and rival JetBlue Airways Corp, were not
immediately available for comment.
Leisure airfares to the greater Miami area have inched down
while fewer hotel rooms have been booked in downtown Miami in
the weeks since the Zika virus was detected there, Reuters
reported last month.
Last month, Florida announced four new cases of Zika in the
Wynwood neighborhood, where officials have been aggressively
spraying for the mosquitoes that carry the virus for weeks.
The current Zika outbreak was first detected in Brazil last
year and has since spread across the Americas, Singapore and
Malaysia. In Brazil, Zika has been linked to more than 1,800
cases of microcephaly, and U.S. officials expect as many as 270
cases in Puerto Rico, where local transmission of the virus is
widespread.
