版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四 21:36 BJT

Gol, Latam Airlines most exposed to Zika travel concern -Moody's

SAO PAULO Feb 4 Gol Linhas Aereas SA and Latam Airlines Group SA through its TAM subsidiary are most exposed to an expected reduction in air travel to Latin America due to the Zika virus, ratings firm Moody's said on Thursday.

However, Moody's said the potential credit impact on the airline sector is reduced because the virus is not susceptible to airborne transmission, it triggers serious health problems in a relatively small number of people, and leisure travelers to Latin America will probably fly to alternate destinations. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐