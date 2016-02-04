Gol, Latam Airlines most exposed to Zika travel concern -Moody's

BRIEF-Check Point Software says Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.31
* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
SAO PAULO Feb 4 Gol Linhas Aereas SA and Latam Airlines Group SA through its TAM subsidiary are most exposed to an expected reduction in air travel to Latin America due to the Zika virus, ratings firm Moody's said on Thursday.
However, Moody's said the potential credit impact on the airline sector is reduced because the virus is not susceptible to airborne transmission, it triggers serious health problems in a relatively small number of people, and leisure travelers to Latin America will probably fly to alternate destinations. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* BB&T reports record earnings for 2016; quarterly earnings totaled $592 million, up 18% over 2015
BEIJING, Jan 19 China and the United States can resolve any trade disputes through talks, the government said on Thursday, as a Chinese newspaper warned U.S. business could be targets for retaliation in any trade war ushered in by President-elect Donald Trump.