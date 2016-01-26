版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 27日 星期三 05:20 BJT

United to refund travel to regions hit with Zika virus - spokesman

Jan 26 United Airlines will allow customers who hold tickets to regions impacted by the Zika virus to postpone their trips or receive full refunds, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said the offer corresponds to virus-hit areas specified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that mosquito-borne Zika is likely to spread to most of the Americas, sparking concerns by travelers on social media.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐