United to refund travel to regions hit with Zika virus - spokesman

BRIEF-Paramount Pictures, Shanghai Film Group, Huahua Media sign strategic agreement
Jan 26 United Airlines will allow customers who hold tickets to regions impacted by the Zika virus to postpone their trips or receive full refunds, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
United, the second-largest U.S. airline by capacity, said the offer corresponds to virus-hit areas specified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned that mosquito-borne Zika is likely to spread to most of the Americas, sparking concerns by travelers on social media.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)
* Sabby Management LLC reports 5.79 percent passive stake in Amedica Corp as of Jan 19 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2iOZAda Further company coverage:
