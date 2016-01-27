UPDATE 2-Obama calls for rapid Zika research as virus seen spreading

* Mosquito-borne virus predicted to circulate in United
States
* Health experts still have much to learn about Zika
infections
* Obama said tests, vaccines and treatments need to be
accelerated
(Updates with Obama briefing)
By Julie Steenhuysen and Roberta Rampton
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, Jan 26 President Barack
Obama on Tuesday called for the rapid development of tests,
vaccines and treatments to fight the mosquito-transmitted Zika
virus, which has been linked to birth defects and could spread
to the United States in warmer months.
U.S. health officials are stepping up efforts to study the
link between Zika virus infections and birth defects, citing a
recent study estimating the virus could reach regions where 60
percent of the U.S. population lives.
Obama was briefed on the potential spread of the virus by
his top health and national security officials on Tuesday.
"The president emphasized the need to accelerate research
efforts to make available better diagnostic tests, to develop
vaccines and therapeutics, and to ensure that all Americans have
information about the Zika virus and steps they can take to
better protect themselves from infection," the White House said
in a statement.
The virus has been linked to brain damage in thousands of
babies in Brazil. There is no vaccine or treatment for Zika, a
close cousin of dengue and chikungunya, which causes mild fever
and rash. An estimated 80 percent of people infected have no
symptoms, making it difficult for pregnant women to know whether
they have been infected.
On Monday, the World Health Organization predicted the virus
would spread to all countries across the Americas except for
Canada and Chile.
In a blog post, National Institutes of Health Director Dr.
Francis Collins cited a Lancet study published Jan. 14 in which
researchers predicted the Zika virus could be spread in areas
along the East and West Coasts of the United States and much of
the Midwest during warmer months, where about 200 million people
live.
The study also showed that 22.7 million more people live in
humid parts of the country where mosquitoes carrying the virus
could live year round.
Given the threat, Collins said "it is now critically
important to confirm, through careful epidemiological and animal
studies, whether or not a causal link exists between Zika virus
infections in pregnant women and microcephaly in their newborn
babies." Microcephaly results in babies being born with
abnormally small heads.
There is still much to learn about Zika infections, experts
said. For example, it is not clear how common Zika infections
are in pregnant women, or when during a pregnancy a woman is
most at risk of transmitting the virus to her fetus.
Collins said the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Disease is conducting studies to more fully
understand the effects of Zika in humans, and to develop better
diagnostic tests to quickly determine if someone has been
infected. The NIAID is also working on testing new drugs that
might be effective against the virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also
announced new instructions for pediatricians treating infants
whose mothers may have been exposed to the virus during
pregnancy.
In those guidelines, the CDC made clear that it considers
the Zika virus a nationally notifiable condition, and instructs
doctors to contact their state or territorial health departments
to facilitate testing of potentially infected infants.
Dr. Kathryn Edwards of Vanderbilt University, who serves on
the American Academy of Pediatrics' committee on infectious
disease, said the guidelines were intended to help establish
whether Zika causes microcephaly and to help pregnant women who
may have been infected with the virus.
Microcephaly is a lifelong condition with no known cure, the
CDC website said. Symptoms range from mild to severe.
In mild cases, infants often have no symptoms other than
small head size, but doctors still need to check their
development regularly. In severe cases, babies may need speech,
occupational and physical therapy.
The guidelines for testing infants affected by Zika
infections follows CDC guidelines for caring for pregnant women
exposed to Zika virus, which were first reported by Reuters. The
CDC said last week it is trying to determine how many pregnant
women may have traveled to affected regions in the past several
months.
On Tuesday, the CDC added the U.S. Virgin Islands and the
Dominican Republic to its list of countries and territories with
Zika transmissions, bringing the total to 24.
The CDC has told pregnant women not to travel to countries
and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean affected by
Zika. Travel companies, including United Airlines, have begun
offering refunds or allowing pregnant women to postpone trips to
regions affected by Zika with no penalty.
There are no global estimates for how many people in the
world have been infected by the Zika virus, World Health
Organization spokesman Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday.
He said that because Zika has such mild symptoms, the virus
has "not really been on the radar."
Lindmeier said it was not yet clear whether the virus
affecting Brazil and other countries in Latin America and the
Caribbean was a mutated version of the virus that has caused
prior outbreaks.
He said the WHO was working with the CDC, the Institut
Pasteur in France and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical
Medicine to establish that.
"There is a lot of effort going into this now, on the
ground, in the laboratories, everywhere," Lindmeier said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; additional reporting by Tom
Miles in Geneva; Editing by Grant McCool and Stephen Coates)