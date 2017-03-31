U.S. Zika vaccine begins second phase of testing

| CHICAGO, March 31
CHICAGO, March 31 Researchers have begun the
second phase of testing of a Zika vaccine developed by U.S.
government scientists in a trial that could yield preliminary
results as early as the end of 2017.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said on Friday the $100
million trial has already been funded and will proceed,
irrespective of the $7 billion in cuts to the National
Institutes of Health (NIH) budget proposed by the Trump
Administration over the next 18 months.
In a conference call with reporters, Fauci would not comment
on the proposed cuts because it is not clear yet what the actual
budget will be. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers oppose
cuts to the NIH, which funds 21 institutes, including NIAID.
NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins is scheduled to speak with
President Donald Trump later on Friday. "I will certainly be
talking to Francis Collins when he returns from the White
House," Fauci said.
Zika typically causes mild symptoms, but when the virus
infects a pregnant women, she can pass it to her fetus, causing
a variety of birth defects including microcephaly, in which the
baby's head is abnormally small.
Fauci said the current Zika vaccine candidate had cleared
preliminary safety hurdles, and would now enter testing for
efficacy, which would occur in two phases.
The first phase will continue testing for safety and
evaluate the vaccine's ability to stimulate the immune system to
develop antibodies to fight Zika. It will also test different
doses to see which works best.
The second phase, set to begin in June, will attempt to
determine if the vaccine can actually prevent Zika infection.
Several companies are developing Zika vaccines, including
Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Takeda
Pharmaceuticals.
In the NIAID study, researchers aim to enroll at least 2,490
healthy volunteers in areas with confirmed or potential active
transmission of Zika by mosquitoes. These include parts of the
continental United States, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Peru, Costa
Rica, Panama and Mexico. They will receive either the vaccine,
or a placebo, and be followed for two years.
If enough people are exposed to the virus, Fauci said they
could get an effectiveness signal as early as the end of this
year. The trial is expected to be completed by 2019.
Fauci said the government is already in discussions with
pharmaceutical companies that would share the costs of the final
stage of testing and handle manufacturing.
Zika is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes, but it can also
be transmitted sexually. According to Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, 5,182 people in the continental United
States have been infected by Zika either locally or through
travel to places where the virus is spreading. Another 38,303
cases have been reported in U.S. territories, including Puerto
Rico.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; editing by Diane Craft)