Zika ebbing in Latin America but vigilance needed -WHO

By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Feb 1 Brazil and Latin America are
recording lower numbers of Zika infections than last year, but
all countries must remain vigilant against the virus which can
cause birth defects, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Wednesday.
The viral disease carried by mosquitoes has spread to more
than 60 countries and territories since an outbreak was
identified in Brazil in 2015, raising alarm over its ability to
cause microcephaly as well as Guillain-Barre syndrome.
"The prevalence of Zika is dropping, certainly in the
Americas," Ian Clarke, WHO incident manager for Zika, told a
news briefing.
He said it was not clear why infection rates were falling.
"The anticipation was that we would see a second wave,
certainly in Brazil and we haven't seen it. And we don't believe
this is because we're not looking. There's a lot of surveillance
ongoing," Clarke said.
Further research was needed into issues including whether
there was a "natural immunity" due to previous exposure.
Wednesday marked the first anniversary of WHO declaring that
Zika constituted an international emergency. It lifted that
designation in November while maintaining its advice for
pregnant women and travellers.
To date, 29 countries have reported thousands of babies born
with Zika-linked microcephaly, which causes abnormally
small-sized heads, often signifying arrested brain development.
Long-term efforts were required, such as against other
infectious diseases including malaria and dengue fever.
"We should expect to see outbreaks. We saw it in Singapore,
we will see it again," Clarke said.
Angola said last month it had recorded its first two cases
of Zika virus.
"In a couple of other countries we're doing some quite
intensive surveillance work, Tanzania and some others where we
know there is the vector (the aedes aegypti mosquito), we know
that there is chikungunya, so really looking to see if we can
find Zika," he said.
There is no preventive treatment against Zika, but drug
companies are rushing to develop a vaccine.
"There are about 40 vaccine candidates, five are entering or
about to enter in phase 1, clinical trial for safety and ability
to induce an immune response," said WHO's Dr Bernadette Murgue.
The five experimental vaccines, as listed on the WHO
website, are made by: Gene One Life Science Inc /
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc ; Moderna Therapeutics; and by
the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
"It will take at least two to three years before
registration of these vaccines," Murgue said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)