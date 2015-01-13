Aetna CEO says no decision yet on how to cover hepatitis C drugs

Jan 13 The chief executive of health insurer
Aetna Inc on Tuesday said that the company had not yet
decided which hepatitis C drugs to cover now that there are two
breakthrough treatments on the market, but said that the company
was actively working on a decision.
Investors are watching closely to see how insurers decide to
cover these drugs, which cost tens of thousands of dollars per
treatment, after AbbVie Inc started a competitor to Gilead
Sciences' breakthrough hepatitis C treatment.
Express Scripts, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the
United States, dropped Gilead Sciences hepatitis C drugs from
its main commercial formulary to favor the new, cheaper
competitor while CVS Health said it would offer Gilead as a
preferred drug.
"We have not made a decision on one drug or another," Aetna
CEO Mark Bertolini said during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference.
Bertolini also said that the company's public exchange
business has been better than expected so far in 2015, as the
Feb. 15 deadline for enrollment draws near.
He said the business has been modestly profitable and that
enrollment for 2014 also ended up higher than it had foreseen.
In 2014, about 7 million people signed up for these new
individual health insurance plans created under the national
healthcare reform law. For 2015 the government hopes to increase
that enrollment to more than 9 million people.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Caroline Humer in San
Francisco; Editing by Grant McCool)