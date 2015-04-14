INSIGHT-Banks see talent flee amid healthcare M&A boom

| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 Several high-ranking bankers
have left their jobs at major investment banks in the last 13
months amid a surge in U.S. healthcare deal activity to seek
better compensation at boutique investment banks as well as to
participate in the growth of the industry at biotech companies
themselves.
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America have both lost
senior healthcare investment bankers to boutique investment bank
Guggenheim Partners, showing that banks face challenges in being
able to pay competitive rates. The biggest U.S. banks are under
pressure from regulators to preserve more capital, rather than
use M&A fees to pay higher bonuses.
"The volume of transactions across healthcare is extreme and
so the banker merry-go-round begins," said Paul Heller, the
leader of executive recruiting firm Caldwell Partners' financial
services practice.
There's been $92.5 billion worth of U.S. healthcare merger
activity so far this year, 73 percent more than in the same
period last year, driven by 242 deals. Healthcare has been the
busiest sector for deals so far this year, fueled by
transactions such as Pfizer Inc's $17 billion offer for
Hospira Inc and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Ltd's $11 billion acquisition of Salix Pharmaceuticals
Ltd.
U.S. healthcare investment banking fees, meanwhile, have
topped $1.9 billion since January, up more than 37 percent from
the same period last year.
Average annual pay for a healthcare investment banking
managing director - the most typical role for a senior banker --
is roughly $1.5 million to $2 million, according to recruiters
and bankers, and hasn't budged much in recent years despite the
rise in M&A activity. Wall Street compensation rose about 4
percent on average last year, according to financial industry
recruiting firm Options Group.
Some large banks are hoping to stem the flow of banker
departures by offering one-year pay guarantees for top
performers, according to industry bankers.
Guggenheim Partners said in March that Joseph Kohls, a
former Bank of America Corp global healthcare co-head
and Jeffrey Hoffman, JPMorgan Chase & Co's former West
Coast healthcare head, would be joining the firm.
Kohls helped advise medical device company Biomet Inc on its
$13.4 billion acquisition by Zimmer Holdings Inc last
year, and Hoffman led a team that advised AbbVie Inc on
its $55 billion deal for British pharmaceutical company Shire,
which it ended up abandoning.
Bankers can often negotiate a 30 to 50 percent pay raise for
their first-year compensation at a new bank if they jump ship,
according to recruiters and bankers. Free from many of Wall
Street's regulations, a boutique investment bank can also offer
bankers hefty commissions on individual deals.
Some boutique banks are luring rainmakers with the promise
of taking home a large percentage of the fees they generate,
bankers and recruiters said, a practice rarely seen at the
bigger banks.
Boutiques can also offer their bankers compensation in cash,
while a large portion of pay at larger banks remains tied up in
stock.
Neither Kohls nor Hoffman responded to requests for comment.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Lorence Kim
left in March 2014 to take a job with life science company
Moderna, while his Goldman colleague David Woodhouse joined NGM
Biopharmaceuticals in March of this year. Morgan Stanley's
Steve Harr took an executive position at Juno
Therapeutics in March 2014.
Former Credit Suisse investment banker Mark Page joined
biotech Macrocure Ltd in February as chief financial
officer.
"My whole banking career was to help set me up for an
opportunity like this," Page said.
Kim, Woodhouse and Harr all declined to respond to requests
for comment.
These bankers may benefit by taking executive roles at
biotech companies and receiving stock as part of their
compensation, in a bet that the share price will go up. The
Nasdaq Biotechnology index has risen 66 percent in the last 12
months.
"The potential equity upside on the corporate side is as
attractive today than it ever has been compared to Wall Street
compensation," said Burke St. John, vice chairman and head of
the global financial services practice at executive search firm
CTPartners. "It might take you two or three times as long on a
more traditional Wall Street career path to earn what you could
make working for the right client."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Nadia Damouni in New York;
Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and John Pickering)