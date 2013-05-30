Muni bonds at risk in two non-profit healthcare bankruptcies

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 30 Two non-profit healthcare
providers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since last week,
putting in jeopardy more than $50 million of U.S. municipal
bonds that were issued on their behalf.
The bond trustee for Pennsylvania-based KidsPeace, which
provides children's mental health services in 10 states and the
District of Columbia, notified bondholders on Wednesday that
KidsPeace had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 21.
At stake in the case are about $51 million of outstanding
revenue bonds issued in 1998 and 1999 by the Lehigh County
General Purpose Authority.
"Our hope is that there will be a restructuring through a
confirmed plan of reorganization," said Rick Frimmer of Schiff
Hardin in Chicago, the lawyer for bond trustee UMB Bank NA.
Also on Wednesday, the Sound Shore Medical Center,
a non-profit hospital in New York's Westchester county, filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of an asset sale to the
Montefiore Health System.
A court filing shows just over $3 million in unsecured bonds
issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.
An attorney for Sound Shore said the bonds may be compromised.
The cases are another sign of struggle in an industry that
is still feeling the pangs of transformation.
Healthcare revenue in general is under intense pressure from
reduced reimbursement rates from both government and commercial
insurers, according to George Huang, senior analyst at Wells
Fargo Securities.
Healthcare providers have also been squeezed by increased
costs as they prepare for changes mandated by President Barack
Obama's Affordable Care Act. Many hospitals are redesigning the
way they deliver care and considering moves away from the
traditional fee-for-service model.
Non-profits face additional stress, Huang said, because they
must provide healthcare to under-insured and uninsured patients,
unlike private hospitals.
Those factors, along with the recession, have already forced
many providers to cut costs, leaving some with little additional
room to adjust.
"It's getting to the next level of cost reduction that's
more difficult to do," Huang said. "They're going through this
transformation right now and it's going to be a bit rocky as
they navigate through the next few years."
As health systems finance more reform-driven capital
expenditures in 2013, Wells Fargo expects to see 10 percent more
hospital bond deals and 14 percent more volume for a total of
$33.3 billion.
Other recent non-profit healthcare providers in trouble
include Pittsburgh-based West Penn Allegheny Health System,
which avoided bankruptcy but still restructured its debt in a
$604.2 million bondholder buyout.
Health insurer Highmark Inc. bought about 85 percent of West
Penn's outstanding 2007 bonds at 87.5 cents on the dollar, as
part of a nearly $1.1 billion deal to save the troubled
Pennsylvania health system from insolvency.