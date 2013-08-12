YOUR MONEY-Electronic health records still require manual labor

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 12 The United States has spent a
lot of time and money to digitize healthcare records, but the
effort has not gotten very far yet.
This is what patient advocate Dave deBronkart experienced
recently when a relative went from a hospital to a
rehabilitation facility after a hip replacement. Her chart had
to be transported and then retyped upon her arrival, where her
hyperthyroidism was transposed to "hypothyroidism."
"She could have been prescribed the opposite medicine she
needed, with disastrous consequences," says deBronkart, who is
known as e-Patient Dave on his blog and social media accounts.
His family was well-schooled, though, and after they asked to
review the records, they spotted the mistake.
The whole scenario would have been avoided with a more
advanced record-keeping system that could transfer her records
electronically.
Electronic health records in the United States are supposed
to take full effect by 2015. Without that technical backbone,
the promise of the Affordable Care Act - to provide better
healthcare to more people for less money - may fail, according
to experts.
The HITECH Act of 2009 provided the incentive money for the
medical establishment to switch to electronic record-keeping. To
date, doctors and hospitals have received more than $6 billion
from the government to make the change, according to the Health
Information Management Systems Society, a nonprofit organization
promoting information technology.
And even more money is coming for upgrades to meet a second
phase of requirements, which allow for increased patient
interaction with their own medical records.
About 93 percent of doctors say they use some type of
electronic record-keeping, which can mean anything from
physicians' notes to billing, according to management consulting
company Accenture Plc.
But only 45 percent are using their systems to access data
from outside their own organizations, which could simply be mean
looking up labs.
Far from worrying about the possibility that your data may
be compromised, most experts have the opposite concern - that
the systems are so closed off that the right people cannot
access them.
And many electronic health record systems do not coordinate
with each other because their development was left to the free
market, says Kaveh Safavi, managing director of Accenture's
North American health industry unit.
This means digitization is still in the experimental phase
and that your doctors may not have settled on what software they
are going to be using. In fact, Black Book Rankings, which
tracks the implementation of electronic health records, says
that 17 percent of physician offices plan to change systems in
the next year.
Probably the only visible difference is that your doctor
suddenly put a laptop in the exam room, and instead of
scribbling on paper chart, he or she types your information. If
your physician is one of the few using an advanced system, the
next specialist you see would also have all that information.
PATIENTS' ROLE
In many cases, though, it is up to patients to make sure
their information is correct.
To keep track of your own data, deBronkart recommends asking
to review records at each step along the healthcare path is the
best course. "As patients, what we do and don't ask for has some
power," he says.
When moving among doctors, make sure that each has all the
pertinent updated information about you. You do not even have to
be high-tech about it - a simple piece of paper in your wallet
with all of your medications listed can be helpful.
But you can also tap into any of the off-the-shelf diary or
note-taking apps, which are especially good for monitoring
recurring minor symptoms. A program like Evernote, for instance,
allows you to attach a photo to each entry, which you could use
to note changes in skin texture or swelling. Then you can
present the information to your doctor at your next visit.
NEXT STEPS
Keeping up with your own records will get easier as the next
phase of healthcare reform comes about. Known by the lyrical
term "Meaningful Use II," mandates to be met by 2014 require
electronic health records to be available to patients.
So far, interaction has mostly been in the form of test
results available on a patient portal. But soon something called
Blue Button access, named after a Veteran's Administration
program, will allow you to access your medical records. Another
approach is OpenNotes, a program that lets the patient view the
notes the doctor has written, and possibly comment on or
question them.
DeBronkart was a patient in a three-year study on OpenNotes
that found both doctors and patients were highly satisfied with
being able to share information this way.
"For me the real impact was that I was able to seize a
moment and act on the question," he says, "something that's
normally in other industries but somehow mysteriously missing in
medicine."