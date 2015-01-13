Express Scripts sees opportunity to lower cancer treatment costs

Jan 13 Express Scripts, the largest
U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, on Tuesday said cost savings on
expensive cancer treatments could be achieved if the company
were involved earlier in the decision-making process.
Express Scripts, which has become more aggressive in
negotiating discounts on drugs for insurance plans and
employers, in December stopped covering Gilead Sciences Inc's
hepatitis C treatment after lining up a cheaper price
for AbbVie Inc's newly-approved alternative.
Gilead's Sovaldi has been shown to cure hepatitis C in most
patients for the first time but the pill costs $1,000 a day,
which Express Scripts deemed unaffordable.
The move reignited investor concerns that pharmaceutical
companies will have to bow to pricing pressure from U.S.
insurers and lawmakers over novel medications whose cost can
reach hundreds of thousands of dollars for some diseases.
For cancer patients, decisions on the course of treatment
typically go through health insurance plans first, and medicines
are not changed once people are far into their regimens, Express
Scripts Chief Executive George Paz said at the J.P. Morgan
Healthcare conference in San Francisco. He said pharmacy benefit
managers should be included in the decision-making process at a
much earlier stage.
"The big opportunity out there is really in cancer," Paz
said. "If we can get out in front of that, that is a huge
opportunity."
Paz said he is also focused on a new crop of
cholesterol-lowering drugs that are coming to market and is
talking to companies about market share, positioning and
pricing.
"They are pretty astonishing, but they are also very
expensive," Paz said of the drugs which target a protein known
as PCSK9. Manufacturers include Amgen Inc and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc. The key is to determine which are
real breakthrough treatments and which are "me too" drugs, Paz
said.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Christian
Plumb)