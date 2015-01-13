UPDATE 1-Express Scripts sees opportunity to lower cancer treatment cost

(Adds Amgen, Regeneron comments)
By Susan Kelly and Bill Berkrot
Jan 13 Express Scripts, the largest
U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, on Tuesday said cost savings on
expensive cancer treatments could be achieved if the company
were involved earlier in the decision-making process.
Express Scripts, which has become more aggressive in
negotiating discounts on drugs for insurance plans and
employers, in December stopped covering Gilead Sciences Inc's
hepatitis C treatments after lining up a cheaper price
for AbbVie's newly-approved alternative.
Gilead's Sovaldi and follow-up combination pill Harvoni have
been shown to cure hepatitis C in more than 90 percent of
patients. But Express deemed the more than $90,000 price for 12
weeks of Harvoni treatment unaffordable.
The move reignited investor concerns that drugmakers will
have to bow to pricing pressure from U.S. insurers and lawmakers
over novel medications whose cost can reach hundreds of
thousands of dollars for some diseases.
For cancer patients, treatment decisions typically go
through health insurance plans first, and medicines are not
changed once people have begun their regimens, Express Scripts
Chief Executive George Paz said at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare
conference in San Francisco. He said PBMs should be included in
the decision-making process at a much earlier stage.
"The big opportunity out there is really in cancer," Paz
said. "If we can get out in front of that, that is a huge
opportunity."
Paz said he is also focused on a new crop of
cholesterol-lowering drugs expected to hit the market this year,
and is talking to companies about market share, positioning and
pricing.
"They are pretty astonishing, but they are also very
expensive," Paz said of the drugs which target a protein known
as PCSK9. Manufacturers include Amgen Inc and Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc in partnership with Sanofi
. The key is to determine which are real breakthrough
treatments and which are "me too" drugs, Paz said.
Amgen said it was talking to payers about its evolocumab,
and believes they can only exclude a drug from formularies if
there is no clinical difference between rival medicines.
"If not, payers will have to leave choices to physicians,"
said Tony Hooper, Amgen's head of commercial operations.
Regeneron Chief Executive Officer Len Schleifer was asked if
he was concerned about Paz's comments that PCSK9 drugs were in
his sights.
"It's not a worry. It's a reality that we will deal with,"
Schleifer said. "I think there will be fair pricing and healthy
competition in the marketplace."
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard Orr)