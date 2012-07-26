US government signs on insurers to fight healthcare fraud

July 26 The U.S. government said on Thursday it
would collaborate with some of the country's biggest health
insurers to try to combat healthcare fraud.
The partnership is designed to halt scams by sharing
information and best practices to improve detection.
UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint Inc and Humana
Inc are among the insurers participating in the
partnership.
"Bringing additional health care industry leaders and
experts into this work will allow us to act more quickly and
effectively in identifying and stopping fraud schemes, seeking
justice for victims, and safeguarding our health care system,"
Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement.