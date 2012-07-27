UPDATE 1-US government signs on insurers to fight healthcare fraud

By Salimah Ebrahim
WASHINGTON, July 26 President Barack Obama's
administration launched a new partnership with private insurance
companies, state officials and other stakeholders to scale up
efforts to tackle widespread and increasingly sophisticated
healthcare fraud.
Speaking from the White House at a table surrounded by
leaders from many of the country's biggest health insurers,
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
and Attorney General Eric Holder launched the new initiative,
which builds on past efforts to root out crimes that cost U.S.
taxpayers billions of dollars every year.
"Bringing additional healthcare industry leaders and experts
into this work will allow us to act more quickly and effectively
in identifying and stopping fraud schemes, seeking justice for
victims, and safeguarding our healthcare system," Holder said.
The project increases a focus on data sharing between public
and private health insurers, using new technology that helps
track medical claims in real time. Many large insurers have
already signed onto the program, including Humana Inc,
UnitedHealth Group and WellPoint Inc.
"In the past, we followed a 'pay-and-chase' model, paying
claims first - then only later tracking down the ones we
discovered to be fraudulent. Now, we're taking away the crooks'
head start," Sebelius said.
Over the past two years, Holder and Sebelius have sought to
identify major centers of healthcare fraud, meeting with local
organizations, investigators, prosecutors and state officials to
better understand the nature of common fraud schemes and to
bring new stakeholders into the conversation.
Fraudulent claims to the government's Medicare health plans
for the elderly are estimated to cost $60 billion a year, making
it a focus of large-scale busts by the U.S. Department of
Justice. In May, U.S. authorities conducted the biggest Medicare
fraud sweep to date, arresting more than 100 people across the
country - including doctors, nurses, office managers and other
providers - for trying to defraud the system of nearly half a
billion dollars.
Officials did not give specific details of how the new
partnership would be rolled out. But department officials said
that a third party would be brought in to conduct computer
analysis to spot patterns of fraud and comb through millions of
claims and other associated billing data.
The partnership announced Thursday builds on previous
collaborations, including HEAT, the Health Care Fraud Prevention
and Enforcement Action Team, designed to strengthen data sharing
and partnerships at all levels of government.
Obama's healthcare law, known as the Affordable Care Act,
earmarks hundreds of millions of dollars for anti-fraud measures
and gives greater authority to insurers and law enforcement
officials, including enhanced screening of Medicaid and Medicare
providers and tougher laws and sentences for people who commit
these crimes. Holder said that in 2011, anti-fraud initiatives
recovered $4.1 billion in cases involving federal healthcare
programs.
"That was a new record," said Holder. "Over the last three
years, for every dollar we've spent fighting against healthcare
fraud, we've returned an average of $7 to the U.S. Treasury, the
Medicare Trust Fund and others.
"It's clear that our approach is working - and that our
investments in anti-fraud efforts are yielding extraordinary
returns. But - as today's announcement proves - this is only the
beginning," he added.