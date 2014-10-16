RPT-Investors eye third quarter medical use from hospitals, insurers

(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Caroline Humer and Susan Kelly
Oct 16 Hospitals and insurers are expected to
give their clearest view yet on whether people are having more
surgeries and other medical procedures during the next few weeks
when they report earnings, according to investors who are
closely watching U.S. medical services use.
Investors, who study medical use data as a cue for the right
time to buy hospital stocks and sell insurer stocks, say most
signs indicate the increase in use is primarily due to a onetime
event: the decline in the U.S. of the uninsured population due
to the national healthcare reform law.
But, they say, they are on the lookout to see exactly how
much that spending has picked up, and if there is a sharp
increase in spending per person, which could mean insurers are
paying out more claims and that profits will suffer.
A broad economic-based resurgence of demand would represent
a shift in the overall health spending trend, which has been
dampened by years of economic downturn and an increase in the
percentage that consumers spend out of pocket.
"Our expectations are not for an economic-driven increase in
utilization," said Joel Emery, a co-portfolio manager at Fred
Alger Management, describing the current health utilization
trend as moving from a decline to a break-even or slight
positive. "It's just the magnitude of how big it's going to be
in terms of the Medicaid and (health) exchange expansion."
An estimated 10 million people have gained insurance
coverage this year through the expansion of Medicaid and the
introduction of subsidized private health plans under the
Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare.
That has poured more people into a system that contracted
during the economic downturn as people lost their employer-based
insurance plans or cut back on spending on elective healthcare.
About three months ago, hospital stocks rose - and insurers
fell - after LifePoint Hospitals Inc reported that it
was seeing an uptick in demand due to the economy. Some
hospitals backed that notion, while others said it was only
Obamacare affecting volume. Insurers said they had yet to see
any change in per person spending, and attributed some higher
spending to costs for a new drug to treat Hepatatis C.
Hospitals are experiencing an increase in volume in some
areas, such as patients who have hip and knee procedures that
they had put off when the economy was at its weakest, according
to David Heupel, a healthcare analyst for Thrivent Asset
Management. Johnson & Johnson confirmed earlier this
week that they had seen two consecutive quarters of increases in
these procedures, he pointed out.
Based on tracking of prescription volumes, hospital visits
and physician visits, there has been just a small increase in
medical services use, he said.
Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager with Gabelli & Co., said he
believes the insurers have not been caught by a sudden surge in
increasing demand. UnitedHealth Group Inc will kick off
earnings on Thursday morning and LifePoint is the first hospital
scheduled to report, on Friday.
"It has been a modest acceleration this year and it's still
well within what they've (the insurers) priced for and what
they've expected for cost growth," Jonas said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)