Aetna's Humana deal to bring scrutiny on other insurer tie-ups -experts

NEW YORK, July 3 Aetna Inc's $37 billion
deal to buy smaller health insurer Humana Inc will face
rigorous scrutiny from U.S. regulators, which antitrust experts
said could also make other large-scale mergers in the sector
more difficult.
The Aetna-Humana tie-up would be the largest such deal among
health insurers. Friday's announcement starts the clock on an
examination by regulators of whether consumers will be hurt by
diminished competition.
The deal follows weeks of intense discussions about
potential combinations among the five biggest U.S. health
insurers: Aetna, Humana, Cigna Corp, Anthem Inc
and UnitedHealth Group.
Insurers want more leverage in a healthcare system that has
seen major consolidation among hospitals and doctor practices,
as well as mergers between medical device makers and other
suppliers. The cost of new drugs has soared, and President
Barack Obama's healthcare law has made it harder for insurers to
pass on higher costs to customers.
Last month, Anthem offered to buy Cigna for $47 billion. The
combined company would have surpassed UnitedHealth to become the
single largest U.S. health insurer.
Cigna, which had also considered purchasing Humana, has so
far rejected the buyout approach. Some industry watchers expect
a potential buyout of Cigna to be revived after Aetna's deal.
Industry sources said Cigna and Anthem may have just a few
months to sign a deal if they want it to be considered by
antitrust authorities along with the Aetna-Humana deal.
Cigna did not respond to a request for comment about the
Aetna-Humana deal. Anthem said it had nothing to say about other
potential mergers.
Regulators "should be exceedingly skeptical of this deal"
between Aetna and Humana, said Diana Moss, president of the
American Antritrust Institute. "Depending on who merges and the
change to the market structure, that affects the concerns about
the competition."
Aetna said it is ready to address regulatory concerns.
"Obviously this is something that we expect will get a
thorough and careful review," Shawn Guertin, Aetna's chief
financial officer, said in an interview. "We've spent a lot of
time looking at this at a fairly detailed level, and we
certainly think that's a manageable situation."
Guertin conceded that a combined company could have some
overlap, but declined to name possible divestitures that
regulators might seek.
"We're in the same business at the highest level, and so
there certainly is an overlap in that regard," he said.
"It's really about local markets," Guertin said.
RECENT DEALS SCUTTLED
Antitrust experts said a regulatory review of Aetna and
Humana could also factor in whether there is another major deal
in the industry.
Regulators are expected to scrutinize how competition in
local markets will be affected for each line of insurance:
Medicare for the elderly, Medicaid for the poor, individual
insurance, commercial insurance for small and large business and
the large employer business.
Regulators have recently scuttled deals in other industries
that would have created mega players. In April, Comcast Corp
abandoned its $45 billion offer for Time Warner Cable Inc
because of antitrust worries.
This month, the U.S. Justice Department sued to stop
Sweden's Electrolux AB from buying General Electric Co's
appliance business.
"Agencies are becoming increasingly skeptical about whether
you can remedy anti-competitive mergers by having some kind of
divestiture," said David Balto, formerly the policy director of
the Bureau of Competition of the Federal Trade Commission.
Mergers might give insurers more punch to negotiate lower
prices with pharmaceutical companies, Balto said. But he called
that a "Faustian bargain."
"Maybe they have more buying power, but then they're going
to have more selling power."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer and Gregory
Roumeliotis; Editing by David Gregorio)