CORRECTED-YOUR MONEY-Cutting medical costs for your new bundle of joy

By Alina Dizik
NEW YORK, Sept 18 When Jeremy Price learned he
was going to be a dad, he didn't go looking for strollers - he
shopped for health insurance instead.
Taking advantage of the open enrollment period for his
health insurance, Price switched from a high-deductible plan to
one with a lower deductible. This increased his monthly cost by
$200, but the switch paid off, says Price, marketing director at
American Trust Bank of East Tennessee in Knoxville.
Max was born in August and the medical costs for the
pregnancy and birth (for which they are still getting bills)
will be about $3,000 out-of-pocket rather than the $6,000 they
would have paid with their old, high-deductible plan, he
estimates.
"That really did help us out," says the 32-year-old. "Cost
was one of the things we worried about."
For most families, baby expenses start well before it is
time to buy a crib. Prenatal and birth medical costs can add up
to thousands of out-of-pocket dollars, even for families with
health insurance.
An increase in prenatal testing and Cesarean sections, means
the total medical costs of having a baby have risen, says George
Macones, chair of the committee on obstetric practice at the
American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
"Patients need to understand their out-of-pocket costs,"
says Macones.
Mothers paid an average $1,148 out of pocket in 2009, versus
$661 in 2004, a 74 percent increase, according to the most
recent data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey, which is
sponsored by the U.S. government.
These numbers can more than double for complications like
C-sections and premature delivery.
To be sure, the Affordable Healthcare Act, in full effect by
2014, will help ease the burden, since more will be covered.
Health plans will now be required to cover 100 percent of
the costs of many maternity-related services including
gestational diabetes screening, DNA testing, HIV screening and
counseling, and breastfeeding support, supplies and counseling,
according to an email from Patricia Stephenson, medical director
at Cigna Corp, a Bloomfield, Connecticut-based insurer.
PLANNING AHEAD
Still, if you're planning on getting pregnant, there are
ways to save.
Like the Prices, you can switch to a lower deductible health
insurance with a higher monthly premium to help offset costs.
For a high-deductible plan, consider a Health Savings
Account through your employer to set aside a tax-deductible
portion from each paycheck.
At work, get in touch with human resources, because the
department may have valuable information on how to lower costs.
Billing staff at the obstetrician's office can also answer
questions about in-network coverage and policy specifics.
Examine details of what's covered by your particular plan.
Cigna customers can go online to compare costs of services like
blood testing or prenatal exams from specific providers or sign
up to speak with a maternity case manager to discuss individual
coverage, says Stephenson.
Understanding the coverage early on can help reduce costs
through the nine months, she explains. For example, women with
terrible morning sickness can opt for an IV that's done in the
home rather than spending a night in the hospital, which can
raise costs, says Stephenson.
For drug prescriptions, you can save money by learning
whether a generic version is available.
Some commonly prescribed services are not always covered by
insurance, says obstetrician Angela Chaudhari, an attending
physician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Most
insurers won't cover extra ultrasounds or genetic tests for
diseases like cystic fibrosis (a chronic lung disease) for
patients with a low-risk pregnancy, she says.
Since most genetic tests can be scheduled ahead of time,
Chaudhari tells patients to check with their insurer before
committing to blood work.
DURING PREGNANCY
Make sure all your physicians and secondary providers are in
network, says Joanne Armstrong, head of Womens' Health at Aetna
Inc, a Hartford, Conn.-based health insurer.
Insured individuals usually pay less when using an
in-network provider.
Also confirm "the lab work and radiology center for the
ultrasounds are also contracted with your health plan," says
Armstrong. Additionally, hospitals may have anesthesiologists on
staff during the birth of your child that are not covered by
your specific insurance, so it's important to research
physicians throughout your pregnancy and before delivery, she
adds.
Considering where and how you give birth can also decrease
costs. For low-risk pregnancies (depending on age and
pre-existing conditions), choosing a birthing center or working
with a midwife, rather than working with an obstetrician in a
traditional hospital setting can cut costs, says Macones.
"Birthing centers are a nice option for low-risk
pregnancies," says Macones.
AT THE BIRTH
Most expenses are racked up during the hospital stay.
Premature birth or inducing a birth can increase costs even
further because of neonatal care costs for the child. While
inducing labor is typically covered, it can raise costs because
there is an increased risk of C-sections, says Aetna's
Armstrong.
To get a more complete picture of unexpected costs, visit
the hospital billing center and ask specific questions about the
cost of epidurals, C-sections, private room fees, labor
induction and other common expenses, recommends Macones.
"Physicians don't know these types of answers off the top of
their head," he says.
Take advantage of free in-hospital classes, such as
lactation counseling.
After delivery, expect multiple bills, says Lindsay
Durrenberger, 26, who gave birth to son Dax in July in
Tallahassee, Florida.
While her Blue Cross Blue Shield plan covered most of the
$8,000 in birthing expenses, she was surprised that opting for
an epidural meant she paid $550 for the out-of-pocket cost to
the anesthesiologist. Another surprise: $200 extra for two
pediatrician visits while in the hospital. Her son's elective
circumcision added another $400.
Getting the bills can be overwhelming, says Durrenberger who
expects to pay $1349 out-of-pocket for the birth.
"At this point, it's kind of nerve-wracking," she says. "I'm
still waiting for the bomb to drop."
