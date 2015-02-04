Gilead's deep discounts fuel investor worries about drug pricing

Feb 4 Investors reassessed their growth
expectations for the red-hot biotechnology sector on Wednesday
after Gilead Sciences Inc warned of steep drug
discounts, but a number of fund managers seemed prepared to
stick with the stocks.
Gilead disclosed late on Tuesday that it would give health
insurers and pharmacy benefit managers discounts of 46 percent
on its hepatitis C drugs to win market share from rivals such as
AbbVie Inc. Investors and analysts
including Bernstein's Geoffrey Porges had expected discounts
closer to 25 percent.
The surprise fueled fears of widespread price pressure. On
Wednesday, the Nasdaq Biotechnology index slid as much as
3.85 percent intraday, and the broader healthcare index closed
1.4 percent lower.
"It was a dose of reality to that sector and its
profitability potential going forward," said Michael Cuggino,
President and Portfolio Manager of the Permanent Portfolio
Family of Funds in San Francisco which manages $5.7 billion
including Gilead shares. "Everybody knew this conceptually but
it wasn't reflected in the valuation of pharma companies."
Gilead "sent some shivers down some spines," said Scott Eun,
Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Standard Life
Investments, and will lead investors to rethink the durability
of revenue in light of increasing competition.
But Eun said Gilead's discount will not change his
investment thesis. He said price competition will happen most
when competing drugs are comparable.
"A lot of people are interpreting this as a new era where
prices will drop drastically," he said. "You can expect there
could be more pricing competition but, in my view that's only
when efficacy is the same."
Eun noted that Gilead's original price tag of $84,000 for
the hepatitis C treatment was much higher than investors would
have expected.
Peter Tuz, President of Chase Investment Counsel in in
Charlottesville, Virginia, noted that the biotechnology index
has been on a tear with a 200 percent gain since 2011.
With biotechnology accounting for more than a third of
equity new issuances so far this year, some traders were warning
of a tipping point for investment in the sector.
But Tuz said drug company margins, often around 30 percent
after tax, remain better than average even after discounts.
"The fear is that price controls stifle innovation. It
hasn't happened yet," he said. "They'll have to sharpen their
pencils and recalculate what their outlook is for new drugs and
whether they're worth still developing."
The biotechnology index closed off 1.75 percent. Gilead
shares weighed most heavily with an 8 percent drop, but the
biggest losers in the index were Pacific Biosciences of
California, which fell 18 percent, followed by
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, which lost 16 percent.
Myriad Genetics fell 9 percent.
Investors also worried that more-traditional drug companies
would feel pressure from insurers to cut prices. The Standard &
Poor's 500 healthcare sector index fell 1.35 percent.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew)