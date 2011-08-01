Healthcare stocks hammered on US debt-ceiling pact

NEW YORK Aug 1 Healthcare stocks sold off
broadly on Monday on fears that the debt-ceiling deal to be
voted on by the U.S. Congress would cut healthcare spending for
federal programs such as Medicare.
Healthcare service providers that rely on Medicare
reimbursement fell sharply, and the shares of drugmakers such
as Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and medical device manufacturers such as
Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) were also off.
Hospital companies Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) and
HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) tumbled 9 percent and 10 percent
respectively, while health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc
(UNH.N) dropped 6 percent.
According to the deal reached in Congress, a bipartisan
committee is set to find a further $1.5 trillion in savings,
beyond an initial $900 billion.
If the committee cannot agree on at least $1.2 trillion in
savings, automatic cuts kick in starting in 2013. Medicare, the
widely used federal health program for the elderly, would face
cuts under this scenario. [ID:nN1E76T0AF]
"With the open-ended nature of this legislation, and the
potential for large cuts to healthcare spending, we believe
healthcare services will be one of the losers," Oppenheimer &
Co analyst Michael Wiederhorn said in a research note.
"Significant cuts to all providers, including the hospitals and
home health, seem quite likely, in our view, which is reflected
in the stocks' weakness today."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)