FDA warns against use of homeopathic teething products

Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in
homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to
infants and children.
According to laboratory analysis by the health regulator,
the amounts of belladonna, a toxic substance, sometimes far
exceeded the amount claimed on the label of these teething
tablets.
Homeopathic teething tablets are used to provide temporary
relief of teething symptoms in children.
Inconsistent levels of belladonna can cause seizures,
excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness and skin flushing in
children.
The FDA asked Standard Homeopathic Co, the manufacturer of
Hyland's teething products, to recall its homeopathic teething
tablets from the market.
The company did not agree to the recall, the FDA said.
In November, Raritan Pharmaceuticals Inc recalled three
belladonna-containing homeopathic products, two of which were
marketed by CVS Health Corp.
In 2010, Standard Homeopathic had voluntarily recalled
Hyland's teething tablets from the market to address
manufacturing issues. (bit.ly/2jnvJsO)
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)