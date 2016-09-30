FDA warns against use of homeopathic teething products

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned against the use of homeopathic teething tablets and gels on Friday, citing potential risks to infants and children and prompting CVS Health Corp Inc to withdraw the products.
The FDA is currently testing samples of the products and analyzing reports linking them to seizures in infants and children since 2010, the health regulator said in a statement. bit.ly/2dhHDDw
CVS announced a voluntary withdrawal of homeopathic teething products following the FDA's announcement.
Homeopathic teething tablets and gels are sold in retail stores and online and are distributed by companies including both CVS and Hyland. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.