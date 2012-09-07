版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 8日 星期六 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's revises Health Care REIT outlook to negative

Sept 7 Health Care REIT Inc : * Moody's affirms Health Care reit's ratings; outlook revised to negative from

from stable

