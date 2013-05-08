Health Care REIT to buy stake in Canadian senior living portfolio

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
May 8 Health Care REIT Inc said it will acquire a 75 percent stake in privately held Canadian senior living services provider Revera Inc's $1.35 billion housing community portfolio.
The portfolio, which is currently owned by Revera, primarily comprises independent living communities, the companies said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.