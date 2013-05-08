版本:
Health Care REIT to buy stake in Canadian senior living portfolio

May 8 Health Care REIT Inc said it will acquire a 75 percent stake in privately held Canadian senior living services provider Revera Inc's $1.35 billion housing community portfolio.

The portfolio, which is currently owned by Revera, primarily comprises independent living communities, the companies said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2013.
