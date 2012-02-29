版本:
New Issue-Health Care REIT sells $287.5 mln in shares

Feb 29 Health Care REIT Inc on
Wednesday sold $287.5 million of series J cumulative redeemable
preferred shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    The deal was increased from the originally planned $100
million. 	
    Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley
and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
    	
BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC	
	
AMT $287.5 MLN  COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25.0     FIRST PAY   04/16/2012   	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  03/07/2012 	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

